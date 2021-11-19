U.S. President Biden to hold meeting with leaders from Africa in 2022 -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a meeting with leaders from Africa in 2022 which would focus on building global partnerships and alliances, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

The second U.S./Africa leaders summit will "serve as an opportunity to collaborate with African counterparts on key areas the United States and Africa define as critical for the future of the continent and our global community."

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

