U.S. President Biden: We will lead by example and share climate innovations

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States would lead by example when it comes to sharing green technology innovations.

"The United States will lead by example and share with the world our considerable powers of innovation," he said, speaking at the COP26 United Nations climate summit.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

