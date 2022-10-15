U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Philadelphia month-end - White House















WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Oct. 28 for a reception hosted by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, the White House said on Saturday.

Biden would be accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris. There were no further details. The visit would come ahead of the high-stakes Nov. 8 mid-term elections that would determine control of the U.S. Congress.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; editing by Diane Craft











