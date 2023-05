[1/2] Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency Bitcoin plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic















May 24 (Reuters) - Florida Republican Governor and U.S. presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis on Wednesday pledged to support people's right to trade in digital assets like Bitcoin and said he opposes establishing a central bank digital currency.

