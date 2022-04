U.S. to probe Trump's removal of White House records to Fla.-W.Post

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces enforcement actions against Russia during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is in the early stages of an investigation of former President Donald Trump's removal of official presidential records to his Florida estate, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

The Post also cited a letter from the head of the House Oversight Committee to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday alleging that the department is interfering with lawmakers' probe over the 15 boxes of presidential records that included some documents marked "top secret."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susan Heavey, editing by Paul Grant

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.