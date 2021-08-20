Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. probing Moderna vaccine for increased heart inflammation risk - Washington Post

An employee shows the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials are reviewing reports on the Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine being linked to a higher risk of a rare heart condition called myocarditis in younger adults, the Washington Post reported late on Thursday.

The investigation is focusing on Canadian data that suggests the Moderna vaccine may carry a higher risk for young people than the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) vaccine, especially for males below the age of 30 or so, the report added, citing sources.

"We have not come to a conclusion on this," the newspaper quoted one source as saying. "The data are not slam bang."

Moderna and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

