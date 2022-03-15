Skip to main content
U.S. providing over $186 mln in additional Ukraine refugee aid - Blinken

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss (not pictured) in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 9, 2022. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The United States is providing over $186 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and those internally displaced by the conflict, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

