U.S. providing over $186 mln in additional Ukraine refugee aid - Blinken
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The United States is providing over $186 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and those internally displaced by the conflict, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
