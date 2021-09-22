Skip to main content

U.S. providing over $290 mln in additional humanitarian assistance for Yemen -Blinken

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States is providing more than $290 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Yemen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, part of an additional $600 billion in new donations globally.

"The United States remains committed to delivering aid to the most vulnerable in Yemen, and calls for an end to obstructions and bureaucratic hurdles," Blinken said in a statement. He urged donor nations to fulfill their pledges as soon as possible.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

