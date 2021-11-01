U.S. to publish rules on private-sector COVID-19 vaccinations, testing in days

A passenger wears a protective face mask as he walks past the American Airlines ticketing desk at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said Monday that a planned rule requiring private-sector employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing will be published in the coming days.

The Labor Department said on Monday the White House Office of Management and Budget had completed its regulatory review of the rule known as an emergency temporary standard. The White House said in September the rule would cover more than 80 million private-sector employees.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

