U.S. rail shutdown would be 'unacceptable,' White House official says

[1/2] A GE AC4400CW diesel-electric locomotive in Union Pacific livery, is seen ahead of a possible strike if there is no deal with the rail worker unions, as a Metrolink commuter train (right) arrives at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo















WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A shutdown of U.S. rail lines would be "unacceptable," because it would harm workers, families and businesses, a White House official said on Monday after the nation's largest rail union voted against a contract deal, raising the possibility of a strike.

The best option is still for the parties to resolve this themselves, the official said.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Eric Beech











