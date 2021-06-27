Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. reaches 323 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered -CDC

1 minute read

A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

June 27 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 323,327,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, and distributed 381,282,720 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 322,123,103 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 26 out of 381,276,030 doses delivered.

The agency said 179,261,269 people had received at least one shot, while 153,028,665 in the United States are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 1:59 PM UTCCompeting Pride marches - one virtual, one in-person - step off in New York

For the second consecutive year, the lingering pandemic will consign New York's annual Pride march to the virtual world on Sunday, but its alter-ego, the Queer Liberation March, will take its edgier message through the streets of Manhattan.

United StatesRepublicans Senate negotiators ready to move forward on infrastructure after Biden walkback
United StatesBy chance, Florida building resident stayed at girlfriend's on night of disaster
United States'It's unbearable': U.S. Pacific Northwest swelters in heat wave
United StatesAt Ohio rally, Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans