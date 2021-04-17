The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Saturday warned consumers about the dangers of Peloton's (PTON.O) treadmill Tread+ after reports of multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the machines.

"CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death," the safety regulator said in a statement, adding that consumers with children should stop using the product immediately.

Peloton in a response to the regulator's statement said it was "troubled by the CPSC's unilateral press release about the Peloton Tread+ because it is inaccurate and misleading."

The company said there was no reason to stop using the Tread+, but children under 16 should not use the treadmill.

The regulator said it was aware of 39 incidents including one death and was investigating all known incidents related to the Peloton Tread+.

