U.S. Rep. Casten wins Democratic primary in Illinois
WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. congressman Sean Casten defeated fellow Democratic U.S. Representative Marie Newman in an Illinois primary that pitted the two incumbents against one another due to redistricting, Edison projected on Tuesday.
Casten will face a Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.
Reporting by Moira Warburton
