U.S. Rep. Casten wins Democratic primary in Illinois

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill, listens as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, testifies before a House Committee on Financial Services hearing entitled "Capital Markets and Emergency Lending in the COVID-19 Era" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2020. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. congressman Sean Casten defeated fellow Democratic U.S. Representative Marie Newman in an Illinois primary that pitted the two incumbents against one another due to redistricting, Edison projected on Tuesday.

Casten will face a Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.

Reporting by Moira Warburton

