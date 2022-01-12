U.S. congressman Gaetz's ex-girlfriend testifies in sex-trafficking probe -reports

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Republican Representative Matt Gaetz's former girlfriend testified before a federal grand jury on Wednesday amid an ongoing probe into whether the lawmaker trafficked a minor for sex, U.S. media outlets reported.

NBC News said the girlfriend, whose name was withheld, and her lawyer were seen entering a federal courthouse in Orlando, Florida, but that the lawyer, Tim Jansen, declined to comment.

CNN also reported that the woman, a former congressional staffer, entered the courthouse where people familiar with the case said the grand jury has been meeting.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Representatives for the Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

"We have seen no credible basis for a charge against Congressman Gaetz. We remain steadfast in our commitment to challenge any allegations with the facts and law," one of his lawyers, Isabelle Kirshner, told Reuters in a statement.

Wednesday's move could represent a significant development in the more than yearlong sex crimes investigation involving the Florida congressman that has roiled state politics.

Gaetz is being investigated for three crimes: sex trafficking of a 17-year-old; violating a federal law that prohibits moving women across state lines for prostitution; and obstructing justice, NBC reported, citing unnamed legal sources familiar with the case.

Last year, a former Florida official central to the U.S. probe agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. A lawyer for Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida's Seminole County, at the time suggested his client would implicate Gaetz.

Gaetz, currently serving his third two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, is one of Donald Trump's staunchest defenders in Congress, with the former president praising him at a Florida rally last summer as a warrior fighting on his behalf.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Susan Heavey Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.