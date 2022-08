U.S. Representative Charlie Crist wins Democratic nomination for governor in Florida

Florida gubernatorial candidate and congressman Charlie Crist (D) speaks during the gala event of the Florida Democratic Party Leadership Blue 2022 convention in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 16, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Charlie Crist has won the party's nomination to run for governor in Florida, challenging Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

Crist was previously a Republican who served as the state's governor before changing parties in 2012.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Scott Malone

