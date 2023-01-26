U.S. Representative Schiff announces campaign for Senate















WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - California Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment case against former President Donald Trump and was a member of the congressional panel that probed the 2021 Capitol attacks, announced a campaign for the U.S. Senate to represent the state.

"Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it," Schiff said in a statement on Thursday. "I look forward to campaigning hard in this race," he added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Susan Heavey in Washington; editing by Paul Grant











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.