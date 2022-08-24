U.S. Representative Sean Patrick Maloney holds on to Democratic nomination in New York, AP projects

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) questions U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as part of the a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of the Democratic caucus's fundraising arm in the House of Representatives, has held off a progressive challenger for the party nomination in a New York congressional race, AP projected on Tuesday.

Maloney beat Alessandra Biaggi, a left-leaning New York state senator endorsed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and will run in the general election on Nov. 8 for New York's 17th congressional district.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Scott Malone

