United States

U.S. Republican National Committee says its data not accessed in hack

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Republican National Committee said on Tuesday an investigation by Microsoft had found that no RNC data had been accessed as a result of a hack of third-party provider Synnex Corp (SNX.N).

"Over the weekend, we were informed that Synnex, a third party provider, had been breached," RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters said in a statement. "Our team worked with Microsoft to conduct a review of our systems and after a thorough investigation, no RNC data was accessed," he said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Chris Reese

