U.S. Republican Rep. Jordan says he will not cooperate with Jan. 6 inquiry

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) gives an opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. October 21, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Jim Jordan, a close confidante of former President Donald Trump, said on Sunday he will not cooperate with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Trump's supporters.

"This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan said in a letter to the committee's chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, after the panel last month requested an interview with Jordan.

