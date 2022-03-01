U.S. Republican Senator Graham urges Biden to go after Russian energy sector

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) talks about the cost of the Build Back Better package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Files

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday the Biden administration should target the Russian energy sector with sanctions, while at the same time ramping up U.S. energy production.

"We're not using the energy sector as a weapon," Graham told reporters after a briefing on the conflict in Ukraine. "We're failing to hit (Russian President Vladimir) Putin where it hurts the most."

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler

