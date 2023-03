March 15 (Reuters) - Most Republican members want answers from regulators as to why they were "asleep at the switch" over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O) and it is premature to discuss legislative solutions to banking problems, the U.S. Senate's No. 2 Republican John Thune said on Wednesday.

