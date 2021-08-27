Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. resumes supply of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody combo to some states

1 minute read

An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday it was resuming the supply of Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) COVID-19 antibody cocktail therapy to some states with low levels of coronavirus variants that are resistant to the therapy.

The department had in June paused the distribution of the therapy after it failed to show effectiveness against the coronavirus variants that were first identified in Brazil and South Africa. read more

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 3:03 PM UTC

Biden shedding support from independent voters as Delta variant spreads - Reuters poll

President Joe Biden is shedding support from independents, a crucial voting bloc that helped Democrats win the White House and Congress last year, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases slows the country's return to normal from the pandemic, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.

United States
Biden administration urges localities to block evictions after court ruling
United States
Congress demands Facebook, YouTube and others turn over Jan. 6-related documents
United States
U.S. Republicans blast Biden over Afghanistan deaths
United States
Florida judge says governor cannot ban school districts from requiring masks