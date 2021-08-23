U.S. review of COVID origins due Tuesday, but public must wait for unclassified version

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gives a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a review on the origins of COVID-19 sought by U.S President Joe Biden is expected to be complete by Tuesday's deadline but it will take a "few days" to put together an unclassified version for the public.

Biden in May gave aides a 90-day deadline to find answers to the origin of the coronavirus as U.S. intelligence agencies pursued various theories, including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

