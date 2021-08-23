Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. review of COVID origins due Tuesday, but public must wait for unclassified version

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gives a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a review on the origins of COVID-19 sought by U.S President Joe Biden is expected to be complete by Tuesday's deadline but it will take a "few days" to put together an unclassified version for the public.

Biden in May gave aides a 90-day deadline to find answers to the origin of the coronavirus as U.S. intelligence agencies pursued various theories, including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

