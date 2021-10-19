Skip to main content

United States

U.S. road travel rose 8.3% in August as driving rebounds from pandemic levels

1 minute read

Cars are parked in front of the Blue Lick Elementary School during orientation day in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 8.3% more miles in August versus the same month a year ago as driving continues to recover from pandemic lows and more Americans returned to offices and took leisure trips.

The Federal Highway Administration said on Tuesday that motorists drove 273.8 billion miles in August, up 21 billion miles over August 2020 but lower than the 286.8 billion miles in August 2019.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

