U.S., Russian officials in Moscow discussed U.S. sanctions - State Dept

U.S. embassy officials in Moscow met Russian officials on Wednesday to discuss topics that included Russia's response to the latest U.S. sanctions, and the discussions will continue in coming days, the U.S. State Department said.

The U.S. government has received official notification from Moscow of the list of U.S. diplomats being expelled in retaliation for recent U.S. measures, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular daily briefing.

