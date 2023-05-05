US safety board to hold forum on runway near miss incidents















WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a May 23 forum on the danger of runway incursions after a series of close call incidents raised questions about the safety of U.S. aviation.

The NTSB has opened investigations into six runway incursion events since just the start of the year. The board said the roundtable will bring together aviation industry, labor, and government safety experts "to discuss the current state of the runway incursion problem and possible solutions and next steps."

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) named an independent safety review team to look at ways to boost air safety after a series of near miss incidents.

Reporting by David Shepardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.