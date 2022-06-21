U.S. to say it intends to issue rule on reduction of nicotine levels in cigarettes - Washington Post
June 21 (Reuters) - The White House is expected to announce on Tuesday it intends to issue a rule requiring tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes sold in the United States to minimally or non-addictive levels, The Washington Post reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.
The initiative is expected to be unveiled as part of the government's "unified agenda," a compilation of planned federal regulatory actions released twice a year, the Post added.
