U.S. says Americans in Ukraine should depart immediately

The seal of the United States Department of State is shown in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States has urged Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately due to the "increased threats of Russian military action" against Ukraine.

"Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19; those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means," the U.S. State Department said in an advisory.

Russia denies planning an attack on Ukraine but has amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

