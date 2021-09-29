Skip to main content

United States

U.S. says it is seeking information on North Korea tests, remains open to talks

1 minute read

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo

GENEVA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States is seeking more information on North Korea's recent testing, including its hypersonic missile test, but remains keen to resume diplomatic talks, a senior U.S. arms control official said on Wednesday.

Bonnie Jenkins, U.S. under-secretary for arms control for international security, responding to a question from Reuters, told the Geneva Centre for Security Policy: "We continue to try to promote diplomacy with North Korea, we want to bring them back to the table."

The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. L1N2QU318

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

