U.S. says it repatriated a Guantanamo Bay detainee to Algeria

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense on Saturday said it repatriated to Algeria a man who was detained at Guantanamo Bay, a U.S. military base.

The department identified the man as Sufiyan Barhoumi and said his detention at the U.S. base was "no longer necessary."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.