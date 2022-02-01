U.S. says traffic deaths rose 12% in first nine months of 2021 to 31,720

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Tuesday said traffic deaths rose 12% in the first nine months of 2021 to 31,720 -- the highest number killed on American roads in that period since 2006, according to its initial estimate.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in the third quarter traffic deaths were estimated to have risen 3.9%.

The 12% reported increase in the first nine months is the highest reported since NHTSA began using its current traffic fatality tracking system in 1975.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.