Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. schools should continue to use masks -CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

A girl works during study hall Parkland High School in Allentown, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday.

The CDC in its latest guidance said all kindergarten through grade 12 schools "should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · May 14, 2021 · 5:46 PM UTCTrump-backed Stefanik wins vote to join House Republican leadership

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives elected Donald Trump's candidate Elise Stefanik to their leadership, succeeding Liz Cheney, who they ousted earlier this week for criticizing the former president's continued false claims of election fraud.

United StatesDisney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules
United StatesGo maskless? Some Americans skeptical of new guidelines, others say it’s high time
United States‘U.S. Welcome Patrol’: how some border agents are struggling with Biden’s policy shift
United StatesU.S. schools should continue to use masks -CDC