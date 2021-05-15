A girl works during study hall Parkland High School in Allentown, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday.

The CDC in its latest guidance said all kindergarten through grade 12 schools "should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing."

