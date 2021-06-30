Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. science agency expected to open probe of Florida building collapse -source

1 minute read

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology is expected to announce soon that it will open an investigation into the collapse last week of a building in Surfside, Florida, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Local investigators have not concluded what caused nearly half of the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South condo to crumble as residents slept in the early hours of last Thursday.

Another six bodies were found overnight in the shattered ruins of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the mayor of Miami-Dade County said on Wednesday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 18 nearly a week after the building fell.

There are 147 people still unaccounted for, county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference. read more

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech and Jarrett Rensahw; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · June 30, 2021 · 11:42 PM UTCNew vote totals show tighter Democratic race for New York City mayor

New vote tallies released on Wednesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral race showed Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams' lead narrowing considerably over his nearest rivals, a day after election officials threw the contest into confusion by posting, and then removing, erroneous vote totals.

United StatesMexican search-and-rescue team on hold near Florida high-rise disaster
United StatesAttorney for 'QAnon Shaman' seeks his release ahead of Capitol riot trial
United StatesHaunted by tragedy and safety fears, Surfside residents debate leaving home
United StatesSupport for Biden erodes among Democrats as U.S. looks past pandemic