U.S. screened 2.49 million air passengers Sunday, highest since early 2020















WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.49 million air passengers on Sunday, the highest daily number since February 2020.

The number was however below the 2.61 million screened on the same day in 2019. The Sunday checkpoint traffic was the highest since Feb. 11, 2020, when TSA screened nearly 2.51 million passengers and comes as airlines reported business travel is increasing. The figure is just above the number screened on July 1.

Reporting by David Shepardson











