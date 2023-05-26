U.S. screens highest number of air passengers since 2019















WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The Transportation Security Administration screened 2.658 million passengers on Thursday, the highest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had estimated more than 51,000 flights would take place Thursday, the highest number during the busy Memorial Day travel period.

The number of passengers screened was the highest for a single day since November 2019.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely











