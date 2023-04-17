US SEC charges Bittrex with operating an unregistered securities exchange

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Inc and its former CEO with operating an unregistered national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.

The SEC also charged Bittrex's foreign affiliate, Bittrex Global GmbH, for failing to register as a national securities exchange in connection with its operation of a single shared order book along with Bittrex.

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next