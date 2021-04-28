Alex Oh, who last week became the first woman of color appointed to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division, resigned on Wednesday, citing "personal reasons," the agency said in a statement.

"A development arose this week in one of the cases on which I worked while still in private law practice," Oh wrote to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. "I cannot address this development without it becoming an unwelcome distraction to the important work of the Division."

The agency named Melissa Hodgman as acting director of the division, a role she previously held between January and April.

The development in question relates to a civil order filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday that mandated Oh show cause for language used during a deposition process involving Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), where she described the company's counsel as "agitated, disrespectful and unhinged," according to a person familiar with the matter.

The SEC is probing Exxon Mobil and the matter could involve a potential conflict of interest if Oh were to remain in the role, the person said.

This issue involving a former client came to the attention of SEC officials this week, the person said.

