US SEC gets emergency relief to halt Digital Licensing's crypto asset fraud scheme

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said it had obtained emergency relief to halt Utah-based Digital Licensing Inc’s crypto asset fraud scheme involving 18 defendants.

The SEC obtained a temporary asset freeze, restraining order, and other emergency relief against Digital Licensing of Draper, Utah, doing business as “DEBT Box,” as well as the company’s four principals, the regulatory agency said on its website.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Paul Grant

