Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesU.S. SEC names former prosecutor Alex Oh as head of enforcement

Reuters
1 minute read

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday named former federal prosecutor Alex Oh as its new head of enforcement, the first woman of color to lead the division which plays a crucial role in policing the U.S. markets.

The appointment of Oh, a native of Seoul who moved to Maryland when she was 11, is the first big move under Chair Gary Gensler. She most recently worked as an attorney with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington and previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 4:39 PM UTCU.S. House passes bill to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly voted, for the second time in less than a year, to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, sending it to the Senate where it faces stiff Republican opposition.

United StatesAfter milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man
United StatesIn COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stalling
United StatesU.S. Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles
United StatesU.S. deepens emissions target at climate summit, goal called ‘game changing’