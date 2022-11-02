U.S. SEC obtained $6.4 bln from enforcement in fiscal 2022 -chair















WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) obtained $6.4 billion from enforcement actions, including $4 billion in penalties, in fiscal 2022, the agency's chair Gary Gensler said on Wednesday.

The large number of levies - collected in fines, judgments and other fees from 700 enforcement actions - underscores the regulator's more aggressive stance against corporate wrongdoing under Democratic leadership.

That compared with $3.9 billion the SEC obtained from 697 actions a year earlier.

The year's enforcement activity included several large resolutions, including a $675-million penalty against Germany's Allianz SE (ALVG.DE) to resolve probes over the collapse of a group of investment funds and $1.8 billion levied against major Wall Street banks after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps.

