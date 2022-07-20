U.S. Secret Service providing some records to Jan. 6 committee, panel wants more

An image of an email from the U.S. Secret Service intelligence division reporting that people in the crowd on January 6, 2021 were armed with weapons is displayed above the committee during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Secret Service has begun providing some records in response to a subpoena by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the panel's leaders said on Wednesday.

The committee is seeking additional records relevant to the attack, Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney said in a joint statement. They added that the Secret Service's apparent failure to follow federal records retention rules could be violation of federal law.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Katharine Jackson; editing by Tim Ahmann

