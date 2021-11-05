United States
U.S. Secretary of State says Ethiopia conflict must end and peace negotiations start
NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the fighting in Ethiopia had to end and peace negotiations should start immediately without any preconditions.
"The conflict in Ethiopia must come to an end. Peace negotiations should begin immediately without preconditions in pursuit of a ceasefire," he said on Twitter.
