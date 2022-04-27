U.S. SEC's internal watchdog Hoecker to retire in early May

Carl Hoecker, who was named the Securities and Exchange Commission's Inspector General in January 2013, poses in this undated handout photo. SEC/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday said the agency's internal watchdog Carl Hoecker will retire as of May 7, after leading the Office of the Inspector General since February 2013.

Deputy Inspector General for Audits, Evaluations, and Special Projects Rebecca Sharek will take over as acting Inspector General, the SEC said in a statement.

Hoecker's exit comes months after Reuters reported that he kept his job at the agency following a government probe accusing him of "serious misconduct." In 2020, the Republican-led agency suspended him without pay for seven days. read more

Prior to joining the SEC, Hoecker served in similar roles for the U.S. Capitol Police and Treasury Department. He has spent more than four decades in the federal government.

Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Bill Berkrot

