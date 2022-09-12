U.S. seeks to restore safety rules sparked by Gulf oil spill

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday proposed new offshore drilling safety measures that it said would help prevent oil spills and protect workers and the environment.

The proposal aims to restore safety provisions put in place by the Obama administration in 2016 following the fatal 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon spill, the worst in United States history.

The Trump administration had revised the rules in 2019 to reduce what the oil and gas industry said was a financial burden.

The Interior Department, which oversees the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), said the changes would incorporate the latest industry technology improvements.

"The Biden-Harris administration is committed to the highest standards of worker safety and environmental protections," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. "This proposed rulemaking will help ensure that offshore energy development utilizes the latest science and technology to keep people safe."

The rule revisions would tighten technical requirements of blowout prevention systems and mandate speedier failure investigations. They also require companies to submit failure data directly to BSEE rather than to third parties.

The proposal is open to public comment until Nov. 14.

The BP Macondo well blowout and fire on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig on April 20, 2010 killed 11 workers and cost billions of dollars for Gulf Coast restoration.

