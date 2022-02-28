U.S. sees "no reason to change" nuclear alert levels at this time -White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on the U.S. response after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States sees "no reason to change" its nuclear alert levels at this time, the White House said on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert amid a barrage of Western reprisals over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have not changed our own alerts, and we have not changed our own assessment in that front but we also need to be very clear-eyed about his own use of threats," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki separately told MSNBC in an interview.

