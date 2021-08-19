United States
U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper says he has tested positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third senator to announce on Thursday he had contracted the coronavirus.
Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, said he feels good but will isolate. "I’m grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms," he said on Twitter.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.