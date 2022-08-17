U.S. Sen. Murkowski, Trump-backed opponent secure enough votes to face off in November

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) asks questions to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss the fiscal year 2023 budget of the Department of Justice at the Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., April 26, 2022. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and challenger Kelly Tshibaka, a state government commissioner endorsed by Donald Trump, will face off in November, Edison Research said on Wednesday, after coming in the top four candidates in Alaska's open primary.

Murkowski, who has held the seat since 2003 and won with a write-in campaign in 2010 after losing the Republican nomination, is a moderate whose votes Democrats often court.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

