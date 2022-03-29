1 minute read
U.S. Senate advances economist Cook's nomination to Fed to final vote
WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday advanced President Joe Biden's nomination of economist Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, clearing a key procedural hurdle after the Senate Banking Committee had deadlocked over her appointment.
The vote to discharge Cook's nomination from the hands of the Senate panel now allows a final confirmation vote to occur in the evenly divided Senate.
Reporting by David Morgan and Katharine Jackson Editing by Paul Simao
