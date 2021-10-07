Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Senate aide says leaders agreed to raise debt limit by $480 bln

1 minute read

The U.S. Capitol is seen as Senate Democrats and Republicans sought to reach an agreement on to avert a debt crisis in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate leaders have agreed to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing authority by $480 billion, a Senate aide said Thursday, adding that that amount is what the Treasury Department said was needed to extend the debt ceiling to December 3. The proposal could go to the Senate floor later Thursday.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:20 AM UTC

Biden to tout vaccine mandates for large companies in Chicago trip

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Chicago on Thursday to meet with United Airlines' chief executive and local Democratic leaders as he touts his decision to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees of large firms, the White House said.

United States
Pfizer vaccine for children may be ready by Thanksgiving -White House adviser
United States
N.Y. City mayor misused security detail for personal benefit, watchdog says
United States
Biden's CIA director creates high-level unit focusing on China
United States
U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans reach deal on $480 bln debt limit increase