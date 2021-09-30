Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Senate approves stop-gap funding to keep government running

1 minute read

The U.S. Capitol building is pictured at dawn along the National Mall in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to keep the government fully operating at the end of this week when the new fiscal year begins.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives, which is expected to vote on the bill before a Thursday midnight deadline when existing federal funds expire.

